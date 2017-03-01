Schools celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday with Read Across America day
Peter Morales, a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Santa Ana, plays the part of Cat in the Hat as he greets students during a morning assembly to honor Dr. Seuss on his birthday. Students at Lincoln Elementary in Santa Ana wear paper hats as they sit outside during a morning assembly to honor Dr. Seuss on his birthday.
