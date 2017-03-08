Santa Ana struggles with immigrant detention plan
Last May, the city declared that it would phase out Santa Ana's jail contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, through which the jail houses federal immigration detainees, and allow the existing contract to expire without renewal in 2020. It was a bold stand against immigration detention, and the move has been well-received by anti-detention activists.
