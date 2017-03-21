Santa Ana police identify suspect at large in fatal hit-and-run
Police are looking for the driver of a white van in connection with a March 17 hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Santa Ana. Luis Eduardo Distancia, 45, was identified by Santa Ana police as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run from last week.
