Santa Ana police identify suspect at ...

Santa Ana police identify suspect at large in fatal hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

Police are looking for the driver of a white van in connection with a March 17 hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Santa Ana. Luis Eduardo Distancia, 45, was identified by Santa Ana police as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run from last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 2 hr Clint Torres 367
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency 3 hr andet1987 10
News Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ... 14 hr Testos Terrone 6
anybody experience violent shaking of windows,p... (Mar '09) 15 hr Rebeka 6
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... 22 hr Paco 8
Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions? Mon pwrof3 1
News Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany... Mar 19 traffic in Irvine 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC