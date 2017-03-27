Santa Ana motorcyclist dies after cra...

Santa Ana motorcyclist dies after crash in Fountain Valley

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

FOUNTAIN VALLEY A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Santa Ana died after he was struck by a Lexus SUV on Saturday, authorities said. Armando Vega Andrade was traveling northbound on Brookhurst Street, near Heil Avenue, on his motorcycle around 7:15 p.m., Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 15 min Lawrence Wolf 159
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) 1 hr Iphonemodest552 43
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare 5 hr Richard 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 9 hr Buster 23
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Mon Downer FTT 619
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mon iphonemodest552 15
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton Sun davy 4
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC