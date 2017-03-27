Santa Ana man gets 9 years in prison ...

Santa Ana man gets 9 years in prison for attempting to hire hitman to kill ex-wife

William Wallace pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced Thursday, March 30, to nine years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman, who was actually an undercover cop, to kill his ex-wife and dispose of her body in the ocean. William Wallace pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced Thursday, March 30, to nine years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman, who was actually an undercover cop, to kill his ex-wife and dispose of her body in the ocean.

