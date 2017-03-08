Santa Ana man found guilty of attacking girlfriend, carving his name on her chest

Sergio Joaquin Mendoza, 27, was convicted Thursday, March 9, of carving his name on his girlfriend's chest with a razor blade and several other attacks in Santa Ana in 2015. Sergio Joaquin Mendoza, 27, was convicted Thursday, March 9, of carving his name on his girlfriend's chest with a razor blade and several other attacks in Santa Ana in 2015.

