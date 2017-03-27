Santa Ana, Long Beach make list of top rent hikes in U.S.
Santa Ana and Long Beach were among the 10 cities nationwide with the steepest rent increases in February over January, according to data from Apartment List . Santa Ana rents spiked 3.4 percent that month; Long Beach rents rose 2.6 percent.
