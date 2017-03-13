Santa Ana considering police force re...

Santa Ana considering police force review board after pot shop raid

SANTA ANA For the second consecutive meeting, city council members last week considered directing staff to establish an independent review or citizen review board to monitor police incidents, procedures and policies. The issue, requested by Mayor Pro Tem Michele Martinez, comes on the heels of the most controversial police force case in the Santa Ana Police Department's recent history a May 2015 raid of the marijuana dispensary Sky High Holistic that went viral with officers caught on video eating snacks.

