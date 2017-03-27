Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa Ana nonprofit...
A Rowland Heights man who worked as a tutor in Los Angeles and Orange counties was arrested last week on suspicion of distributing child pornography, authorities said Monday. Anthony Robert Chau, 28, was arrested Thursday after allegedly sending numerous videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children to undercover Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives over the internet, said Lt.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|28 min
|jonjedi
|136
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Downer FTT
|619
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|iphonemodest552
|15
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Sun
|davy
|4
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Sun
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Mar 24
|Tony
|91
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Mar 24
|Tony
|174
