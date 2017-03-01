Remnants of Irvine-based Wet Seal bou...

Remnants of Irvine-based Wet Seal bought for $3 million

Bankrupt Irvine-based retailer Wet Seal's intellectual property has been bought for $3 million by Boston-based investment firm Gordon Brothers Brands LLC, according to bankruptcy court documents. Bankrupt Irvine-based retailer Wet Seal's intellectual property has been bought for $3 million by Boston-based investment firm Gordon Brothers Brands, according to bankruptcy court documents.

