Remnants of Irvine-based Wet Seal bought for $3 million

Bankrupt Irvine-based retailer Wet Seal's intellectual property has been bought for $3 million by Boston-based investment firm Gordon Brothers Brands LLC, according to bankruptcy court documents. Bankrupt Irvine-based retailer Wet Seal's intellectual property has been bought for $3 million by Boston-based investment firm Gordon Brothers Brands, according to bankruptcy court documents.
