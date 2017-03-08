Political and religious leaders unite...

Political and religious leaders unite at a 'solidarity town hall'

ANAHEIM Even before President Donald Trump's surprise executive order in January issuing a seven-country travel ban, local elected officials and members of the Muslim community had started organizing a conference to express support for all minorities they say have been targeted by the new administration. Their plans coalesced Sunday with a "Solidarity Town Hall" at the Islamic Institute of Orange County.

