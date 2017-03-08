Political and religious leaders unite at a 'solidarity town hall'
ANAHEIM Even before President Donald Trump's surprise executive order in January issuing a seven-country travel ban, local elected officials and members of the Muslim community had started organizing a conference to express support for all minorities they say have been targeted by the new administration. Their plans coalesced Sunday with a "Solidarity Town Hall" at the Islamic Institute of Orange County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|10 hr
|Oestminstet
|81
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|Tony
|88
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|20 hr
|Tony
|173
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|Sun
|Laura
|3
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Sat
|714loko
|1,208
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 9
|Chewie
|20
|Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr...
|Mar 8
|patosm
|10
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC