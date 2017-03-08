Police arrest man in Santa Ana Sprint store burglaries
Santa Ana police have arrested Robert Andrew Austin in a series of burglaries at a Sprint store. Police are looking for a second suspect in connection with a series of burglaries at a Sprint store in Santa Ana.
