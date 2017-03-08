'Pink slips' evidence of a dysfunctio...

'Pink slips' evidence of a dysfunctional system

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The news from the Santa Ana Unified School District board meeting should raise red flags for anyone with children in the district's struggling school system. The board voted, 4-1, to hand out pink slips - i.e., layoff notices - to 287 teachers and other educators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 1 hr Westminster 15sters 80
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) 7 hr Tony 88
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) 8 hr Tony 173
News Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec... 20 hr Laura 3
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Sat 714loko 1,208
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... Mar 9 Chewie 20
News Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr... Mar 8 patosm 10
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC