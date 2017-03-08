Photo Gallery: 'Beverly Hills Dog Sho...

Photo Gallery: 'Beverly Hills Dog Show' to debut

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 photo, a Poodle competes in the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show in at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. The competition, which included 1,000 dogs from 200 eligible breeds, will air on USA Network on April 16. In this Saturday, March, 4, 2017 photo, a Mastiff competes at the Annual Kennel Club of Beverly Hills Dog Show at Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr... 3 hr patosm 10
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Tue AmandaFields 1
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Mon Jolly Rodgers 22
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 6 Esbp 362
News An equitable solution for local DACA students Mar 4 spytheweb 2
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton Mar 3 Tina Corina 3
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Mar 2 epiphany 14
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC