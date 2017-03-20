Parolee sentenced to 233 years for raping and pimping woman while wearing GPS monitor
A parolee was sentenced to 233 years in prison for kidnapping, raping and pimping a women while he was wearing a GPS monitoring device, authorities said Friday. Beau James Dearborne, 38, was found guilty last year.
