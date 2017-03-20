Oxford Prep school files lawsuit agai...

Oxford Prep school files lawsuit against founder

Friday Mar 17

SANTA ANA Oxford Preparatory Academy announced Friday, March 17, it has filed a lawsuit against its founder Sue Roche alleging she diverted funds from the school to benefit herself. The complaint filed in Orange County Superior Court also names Edlighten Learning Solutions, where Roche served as executive director and president, as a defendant.

Santa Ana, CA

