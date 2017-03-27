Orange County to identify land for possible homeless shelter
Orange County will begin compiling a list of locations where it could open another emergency homeless shelter after Supervisor Shawn Nelson on Tuesday directed staff to find county-owned properties that could accommodate that function. Nelson's direction comes six months after the county opened its first year-round emergency homeless shelter, located in Santa Ana, and about a month before it plans to open its first year-round "multi-service" shelter, in Anaheim, which will focus on finding the homeless permanent housing rather than just sheltering them temporarily.
