Orange County Restaurant Week's most enticing menus
Pork Cheek Adobo with garlic fried rice is on the Luxe $80 menu at Mix Mix Kitchen Bar in downtown Santa Ana. Penne al Sugo with meatballs will be offered at a special restaurant week meal deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|epiphany
|14
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|5 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Wed
|Chico
|22
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Chico
|187
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon...
|Feb 27
|Anaheim livin
|9
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC