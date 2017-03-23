Orange County Gets Another Bright New Food Hall to Call Its Own Soon
There's an exciting new public food hall coming to the heart of Santa Ana soon, called McFadden Public Market . The surprise new buildout drops on Main Street in early April, less than two blocks from the existing 4th Street Market .
