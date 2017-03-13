O.C. doctor barred from certain surgeries after removing spleen instead of kidney
A Santa Ana urologist who mistakenly removed a patient's spleen instead of a kidney can no longer perform surgeries on his own, according to California Medical Board documents. An administrative law judge last week decided that Dr. Huey Chou Lin cannot practice medicine or perform surgery without supervision.
