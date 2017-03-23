O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fi...

O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare

While glad to see Republicans' proposed health plan withdrawn Friday, Orange County Democrats in Congress acknowledged shortcomings of Obamacare and said they hope to work with Republicans to improve the current system. "The right thing to do is to fix it; for Republicans and Democrats to get together and fix it," said freshman Rep. Lou Correa, D-Santa Ana.

