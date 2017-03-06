MOMS celebrate a quarter century of h...

MOMS celebrate a quarter century of helping OC families

MOMS Orange County founding Board of Directors Member Beverly Jacobs, former board members Marta Prietto O'Hara, Dennis Buchanan, MD and MOMS Orange County Founder Dottie Andrews It was when pregnant mothers were being turned away from hospitals in Orange County due to the overcrowding crisis in 1989 that the nonprofit MOMS was born. This month the nonprofit celebrated 25 years of continuing to help pregnant mothers and their families.

