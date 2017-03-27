Missing 16-year-old girl from Santa Ana spotted arguing with an...

Esli Samaria Vasquez ran away from a group home in Santa Ana on Valentine's Day and was last seen at a liquor store in Anaheim on March 28. Esli Samaria Vasquez ran away from a group home in Santa Ana on Valentine's Day and was last seen at a liquor store in Anaheim on March 28. SANTA ANA Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old who went missing in February. She was spotted Tuesday arguing with an unknown man in Anaheim, police say, and they're asking for the public's help finding her.

