Missing 16-year-old girl from Santa Ana spotted arguing with an...
Esli Samaria Vasquez ran away from a group home in Santa Ana on Valentine's Day and was last seen at a liquor store in Anaheim on March 28. Esli Samaria Vasquez ran away from a group home in Santa Ana on Valentine's Day and was last seen at a liquor store in Anaheim on March 28. SANTA ANA Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old who went missing in February. She was spotted Tuesday arguing with an unknown man in Anaheim, police say, and they're asking for the public's help finding her.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
