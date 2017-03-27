Missing 16-year-old girl from Santa A...

Missing 16-year-old girl from Santa Ana spotted arguing with an...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

Esli Samaria Vasquez ran away from a group home in Santa Ana on Valentine's Day and was last seen at a liquor store in Anaheim on March 28. Esli Samaria Vasquez ran away from a group home in Santa Ana on Valentine's Day and was last seen at a liquor store in Anaheim on March 28. SANTA ANA Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old who went missing in February. She was spotted Tuesday arguing with an unknown man in Anaheim, police say, and they're asking for the public's help finding her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 1 hr swampmudd 193
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) 6 hr Iphonemodest552 18
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) 9 hr Iphonemodest552 46
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Tue Richard 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... Tue Buster 23
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Mar 27 Downer FTT 619
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton Mar 26 davy 4
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC