Military Historian sees Americaa s Endless Little Wars as Expensive, Intractable
America finds itself involved in a stew of intractable conflicts around the globe. Andrew Bacevich, a retired colonel, Vietnam War veteran and author of America's War for the Greater Middle East: A Military History, says the armed conflict in Afghanistan is an example of the U.S. becoming mired in a militarily unwinnable war with a resourceful foe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo...
|Mar 15
|your mom
|1
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Paco
|89
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|Tony
|173
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC