Marian Hill Goes 'Down' Again & Again...

Marian Hill Goes 'Down' Again & Again in New Video: Watch

Tuesday

Marian Hill is taking the lyrics to the electronic pop duo's hit single "Down" very literally in a new music video, riding an elevator again and again and again. In the new clip, singer Samantha Gongol and producer Jeremy Lloyd are featured in what appears to be a hotel elevator lobby, giving way to surreal editing to give an eerie feeling before the two take a ride all the way down.

