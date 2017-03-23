Man who posed as modeling agent sente...

Man who posed as modeling agent sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting teenage girls

Friday

SANTA ANA A 44-year-old Bell Canyon man who posed as a modeling agent was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Orange County and possessing child pornography. Christopher Andrew Brown pleaded guilty in December to 13 felony counts including sexual penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation of a minor, possession of child pornography, lewd acts on a child and using a minor for distribution of obscene material.

Read more at The Orange County Register.

