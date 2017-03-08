Man pleads guilty in rape of 72-year-...

Man pleads guilty in rape of 72-year-old woman in Huntington Beach

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA A 21-year-old masseur pleaded guilty Thursday to raping a 72-year-old woman in her apartment in Huntington Beach and was immediately sentenced to three years in prison. Ahkail Demyers of Long Beach, who has been in custody since his arrest in August of 2015, likely has about another eight months to do behind bars, said his attorney, Jack Earley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Random citizens can contest your voting right i... 19 hr Chewie 20
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 20 hr Chewie 1,207
News Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr... Mar 8 patosm 10
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Mar 6 Jolly Rodgers 22
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mar 6 Esbp 362
News An equitable solution for local DACA students Mar 4 spytheweb 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC