Man pleads guilty in rape of 72-year-old woman in Huntington Beach

SANTA ANA A 21-year-old masseur pleaded guilty Thursday to raping a 72-year-old woman in her apartment in Huntington Beach and was immediately sentenced to three years in prison. Ahkail Demyers of Long Beach, who has been in custody since his arrest in August of 2015, likely has about another eight months to do behind bars, said his attorney, Jack Earley.

