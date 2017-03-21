Man gets 5 years for bank robbery spree in Fountain Valley, Santa Ana
SANTA ANA A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for committing two bank robberies and two attempted stickups in Santa Ana and Fountain Valley in a three-day period. Joseph Anthony Perez was out of custody for about two weeks when he began the bank-robbing spree.
