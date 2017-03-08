Man convicted of sexual assaults on baby in Costa Mesa

SANTA ANA A Long Beach man faces 128 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a family member in Costa Mesa for more than a year, starting when she was 9 months old, and circulating videos of his acts online, a prosecutor said today. Ryan Michael Booth, who will turn 32 next week, was convicted Wednesday of multiple felony counts of sexually assaulting a child, using a child for obscene matter and possession of child pornography, according to Deputy District Attorney Rick Zimmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.