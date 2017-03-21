Man charged with vehicular manslaughter in hit-and-run case that killed bicyclist
SANTA ANA A 25-year-old man involved in a deadly collision with a bicyclist and who later led police on a chase, was charged today with gross vehicular manslaughter. Jason Roy Rocha was also charged with evading police and hit and run with permanent injury, and faces a sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene of a vehicular manslaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|1 hr
|Parden Pard
|9
|Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ...
|10 hr
|Testos Terrone
|6
|anybody experience violent shaking of windows,p... (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|Rebeka
|6
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|17 hr
|Paco
|8
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Dog
|366
|Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions?
|Mon
|pwrof3
|1
|Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany...
|Mar 19
|traffic in Irvine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC