Man charged with vehicular manslaught...

Man charged with vehicular manslaughter in hit-and-run case that killed bicyclist

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anaheim Hills News

SANTA ANA A 25-year-old man involved in a deadly collision with a bicyclist and who later led police on a chase, was charged today with gross vehicular manslaughter. Jason Roy Rocha was also charged with evading police and hit and run with permanent injury, and faces a sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene of a vehicular manslaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency 1 hr Parden Pard 9
News Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ... 10 hr Testos Terrone 6
anybody experience violent shaking of windows,p... (Mar '09) 11 hr Rebeka 6
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... 17 hr Paco 8
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 18 hr Dog 366
Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions? Mon pwrof3 1
News Irvine ponders 1,960 apartments along Sand Cany... Mar 19 traffic in Irvine 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC