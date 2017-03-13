Man charged with pimping woman, girl in Orange County

SANTA ANA A 25-year-old man was charged Thursday, March 16, with pimping a 22-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl he is accused of sexually assaulting in Orange County. Darnell Bray Jr. was charged with pimping, pandering, human trafficking of a victim younger than 18, pandering with a minor younger than 16, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and pimping for a prostitute younger than 16, according to court records.

