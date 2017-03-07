Man accused of threats held
A judge says an Atlanta man accused of threatening the staff of U.S. Rep. John Lewis must undergo a mental health evaluation before the judge will consider releasing him from custody. SANTA ANA, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|1 hr
|AmandaFields
|1
|Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr...
|5 hr
|Daivd
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|3
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Mar 2
|epiphany
|14
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC