Little Dragon introduces 'Season High' with new songs
We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Swedish electro-pop sweethearts Little Dragon will once again steal hearts with their fifth full-length album, Season High, due out April 14. "We have grown through the years, but the making of this album has been a struggle," she explains in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male Gynecologists On How They Chose Their Spec...
|54 min
|Laura
|1
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Thu
|Chewie
|20
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Chewie
|1,207
|Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr...
|Mar 8
|patosm
|10
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mar 6
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC