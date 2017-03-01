Listen to 'Kill For Candy,' the first single from Dreamcar, featuring members of No Doubt and AFI
Rock band Dreamcar will release its debut self-titled album on May 12. Rock band Dreamcar will release its debut self-titled album on May 12. The top secret project of No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young with AFI frontman Davey Havok has finally been revealed. Collectively known as Dreamcar, the Southern California quartet debuted "Kill For Candy," the first single from its forthcoming self-titled full-length due out May 12 on Columbia Records, on KROQ 106.7 FM's Kevin & Bean Show early Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|epiphany
|14
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|7 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Wed
|Chico
|22
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Chico
|187
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
|Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon...
|Feb 27
|Anaheim livin
|9
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC