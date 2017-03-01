Listen to 'Kill For Candy,' the first...

Listen to 'Kill For Candy,' the first single from Dreamcar, featuring members of No Doubt and AFI

Rock band Dreamcar will release its debut self-titled album on May 12. Rock band Dreamcar will release its debut self-titled album on May 12. The top secret project of No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young with AFI frontman Davey Havok has finally been revealed. Collectively known as Dreamcar, the Southern California quartet debuted "Kill For Candy," the first single from its forthcoming self-titled full-length due out May 12 on Columbia Records, on KROQ 106.7 FM's Kevin & Bean Show early Thursday morning.

