Judge rules Santa Ana must temporarily reinstate fired cop in pot shop raid
SANTA ANA A superior court judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday forcing Santa Ana to briefly reinstate a police officer involved in a controversial marijuana dispensary raid, tipping the case in the officer's favor. Santa Ana police Officer Brandon Sontag's attorney, Corey Glave, filed the temporary restraining order in Orange County Superior Court on Monday, while the city council's appeal of its personnel board's earlier decision to reinstate Sontag was pending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr...
|3 hr
|patosm
|10
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Tue
|AmandaFields
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|2
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|3
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Mar 2
|epiphany
|14
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC