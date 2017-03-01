Judge declares mistrial in case accus...

Judge declares mistrial in case accusing off-duty officer of road rage in Irvine incident

Read more: Saddleback Valley News

SANTA ANA A judge on Thursday declared a mistrial in the case of a former Signal Hill police officer accused in an alleged Irvine road rage incident after jurors were unable to reach a verdict. After about two days of deliberating, jurors deadlocked 8-4 in favor of not guilty for Jacob Emory Swigger, 41, of Lake Forest, prompting Orange County Superior Court Judge David Hoffer to declare a mistrial.

