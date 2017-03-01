Judge declares mistrial in case accusing off-duty officer of road rage in Irvine incident
SANTA ANA A judge on Thursday declared a mistrial in the case of a former Signal Hill police officer accused in an alleged Irvine road rage incident after jurors were unable to reach a verdict. After about two days of deliberating, jurors deadlocked 8-4 in favor of not guilty for Jacob Emory Swigger, 41, of Lake Forest, prompting Orange County Superior Court Judge David Hoffer to declare a mistrial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saddleback Valley News.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costa Mesa student raped & murdered by illegal ...
|8 min
|MAGA2016
|1
|An equitable solution for local DACA students
|3 hr
|Richard
|1
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|6 hr
|Tina Corina
|3
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|23 hr
|epiphany
|14
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Wed
|Chico
|22
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Chico
|187
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 28
|Vic
|1,206
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC