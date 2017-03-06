Judge asks for long-term plan for San...

Judge asks for long-term plan for Santa Ana River homeless residents' property

1 min ago Read more: The Orange County Register

A federal judge on Monday urged attorneys to come up with a long-term plan for property seized from homeless people living along the Santa Ana River bed. The hearing Monday afternoon centered on a lawsuit filed by advocates for five homeless people living in a makeshift encampment along portions of the riverbed between Ball Road and the 22 freeway.

