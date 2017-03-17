Jail time ordered for private investigator who tracked Costa Mesa council members
From left, attorney Alex Cunny, former Costa Mesa Mayor Steve Mensinger, Costa Mesa Mayor Pro Tem Jim Righeimer and Lene Righeimer speak to media Friday in Santa Ana's Orange County Superior Court after the sentencing of a former Riverside police detective convicted of illegally tracking the councilmen in 2012. From left, attorney Alex Cunny, former Costa Mesa Mayor Steve Mensinger, Costa Mesa Mayor Pro Tem Jim Righeimer and Lene Righeimer speak to media Friday in Santa Ana's Orange County Superior Court after the sentencing of a former Riverside police detective convicted of illegally tracking the councilmen in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|green light free
|86
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|yellinitlileitis
|364
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Mar 15
|tellinitlileitaint
|1,211
|Random citizens can contest your voting right i...
|Mar 15
|Well Well
|21
|Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo...
|Mar 15
|your mom
|1
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Paco
|89
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|Tony
|173
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC