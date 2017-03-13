Irvine Scientific Develops A Novel Bioassay To Improve Detection Of...

MEGAa assay provides better insight for improved quality control testing SANTA ANA, California - March 15, 2017: Irvine Scientific, a world leader in the development and manufacture of cell culture media and Assisted Reproductive Technologies , today announced the implementation of MEGAa , a new mouse embryo assay that measures gene expression for quality control testing of raw materials used for the manufacture of media for in vitro fertilization . In studies, MEGA demonstrated increased ability to detect embryotoxic materials that could adversely affect embryo development.

