Irvine girl shows signs of recovery after being struck by tree during storm
This handout photo provided by the Johnston family shows Teresa Johnston, 13, of Irvine, who was critically injured after a tree fell on her Friday during the latest storm. Teresa Johnston, far right, poses for a photo with her sisters, Misha, middle, and Anezka in the summer 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|18 hr
|Chico
|22
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|18 hr
|Chico
|187
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Vic
|1,206
|Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon...
|Feb 27
|Anaheim livin
|9
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Feb 26
|Sope
|1
|Review: Atrium Windows (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|sladeltd
|198
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC