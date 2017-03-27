Immigrants' rights activists march in...

Immigrants' rights activists march in Santa Ana to protest transgender detention

Undocumented immigrants and allies march for the release of the remaining transgender women and for the jail to remain permanently closed at Sixth Street in Santa Ana Monday. Undocumented immigrants and allies march for the release of the remaining transgender women and for the jail to remain permanently closed at Sixth Street in Santa Ana Monday.

