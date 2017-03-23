How to house homeless? Riverside looks to Santa Ana
Benjamin Wilson, a 39-year-old resident at Emmanuel Residence in Santa Ana, shows off the facility's kitchen Wednesday, Feb. 1. Mercy House Executive Director Larry Haynes at the Emmanuel Residence in Santa Ana, which houses formerly homeless people with HIV and AIDS on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Riverside is considering building similar housing for the homeless. Benjamin Wilson, a 39-year-old resident at Emmanuel Residence in Santa Ana, shows off the facility's kitchen Wednesday, Feb. 1. As Riverside residents and city officials consider how to find permanent housing that gets homeless people off the streets , they face many questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|1 hr
|davy
|4
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|63
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Mar 24
|Tony
|91
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Mar 24
|Tony
|174
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|Mar 22
|Spotted Girl
|15
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Tellinitlikeitis
|368
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC