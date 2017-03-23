How to house homeless? Riverside look...

How to house homeless? Riverside looks to Santa Ana

Read more: The Orange County Register

Benjamin Wilson, a 39-year-old resident at Emmanuel Residence in Santa Ana, shows off the facility's kitchen Wednesday, Feb. 1. Mercy House Executive Director Larry Haynes at the Emmanuel Residence in Santa Ana, which houses formerly homeless people with HIV and AIDS on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Riverside is considering building similar housing for the homeless. Benjamin Wilson, a 39-year-old resident at Emmanuel Residence in Santa Ana, shows off the facility's kitchen Wednesday, Feb. 1. As Riverside residents and city officials consider how to find permanent housing that gets homeless people off the streets , they face many questions.

