House Democrats frustrated after immigration meeting with homeland security head

Frustrated House Democrats say they got few specifics from Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly when they questioned him Friday in a closed-door meeting about his agency's efforts to comply with President Trump's immigration orders. The orders have caused panic in many of California's immigrant communities because they are aimed at deporting millions of people in the country illegally.

