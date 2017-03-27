Hills Happenings: Hills Rotary Club p...

Hills Happenings: Hills Rotary Club planning 6,000 eggs for annual hunt

The eighth annual Easter egg hunt will entertain families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 8 at Ronald Reagan Park. This fun-filled family day is sponsored by the Anaheim Hills Rotary Club and open to all kids in the community.

