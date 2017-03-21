For a second time, Santa Ana won't lo...

For a second time, Santa Ana won't look at negotiating new jail contract with ICE

As time ticks away on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's contract at Santa Ana Jail, a city councilman tried Tuesday to restart talks for a new agreement with the federal agency and fell short again. Councilman Jose Solorio's item to direct city staff to negotiate and execute a contract with ICE failed on a 3-3 vote, with councilmen David Benavides, Sal Tinajero and Vincent Sarmiento opposing and Mayor Pro Tem Michele Martinez absent.

