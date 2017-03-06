Food truck restrictions to be discussed at Santa Ana council meeting
Many Santa Ana residents are hoping for stricter regulations involving neighborhood food trucks. New regulations for food trucks will be on the upcoming Santa Ana City Council agenda.
