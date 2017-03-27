Food Events for March 31-April 16

South Coast Plaza's 50th Anniversary >> Restaurateur Antonio Cagnolo will honor Henry Segerstrom's legacy by serving his favorite meal, gamberi alla Pizzaiola, large prawns cooked in a light San Marzano tomato sauce with Sicilian olive oil and oregano. It will be prepared tableside for guests who want to taste the very dish that brought the two men together 40 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.