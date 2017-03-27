Food Events for March 31-April 16
South Coast Plaza's 50th Anniversary >> Restaurateur Antonio Cagnolo will honor Henry Segerstrom's legacy by serving his favorite meal, gamberi alla Pizzaiola, large prawns cooked in a light San Marzano tomato sauce with Sicilian olive oil and oregano. It will be prepared tableside for guests who want to taste the very dish that brought the two men together 40 years ago.
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Friend
|3
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Vic
|621
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|13 hr
|Whatawhackjob
|183
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Iphonemodest552
|46
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Mar 28
|Buster
|23
