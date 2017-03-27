Federal judge dismisses lawsuits agai...

Federal judge dismisses lawsuits against a dozen O.C. cities over alleged ambulance monopolies

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

U.S. District Court Judge Josephine L. Staton, in a written ruling this week, sided with the cities by noting that the state Legislature has favored local oversight of ambulance services. "Municipal oversight over emergency-medical response and ambulance services is an essential city function," said Kendall MacVey, an attorney designated to argue on behalf of the cities during a recent hearing, in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16) 3 hr Friend 3
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 6 hr Vic 621
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 10 hr Whatawhackjob 183
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Wed Iphonemodest552 18
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Wed Iphonemodest552 46
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Mar 28 Richard 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... Mar 28 Buster 23
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC