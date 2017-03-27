Events in Orange County

"Doktor Kaboom: Live Wire" comes to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2. Mamie Gummer and Ben Feldman star in South Coast Repertory's production of a "The Siegel" by a Michael Mitnick, on the Segerstrom Stage through April 23. "Doktor Kaboom: Live Wire" comes to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.