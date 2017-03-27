Events in Orange County
"Doktor Kaboom: Live Wire" comes to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2. Mamie Gummer and Ben Feldman star in South Coast Repertory's production of a "The Siegel" by a Michael Mitnick, on the Segerstrom Stage through April 23. "Doktor Kaboom: Live Wire" comes to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|23 min
|Frogface Kate
|190
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|56 min
|iphonemodest552
|48
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Green Light Free
|622
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Friend
|3
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|Mar 28
|Buster
|23
