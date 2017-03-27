Efforts underway to honor deceased sheriffa s office investigator
Last week, North Coast Assemblyman Jim Wood introduced a bill co-authored by Sen. Mike McGuire that would, if approved as is, designate a portion of U.S. Highway 101 in honor of Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Rich Schlesiger.
